Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFX opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.