Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 493,014 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,408,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,749.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,934,908.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $653.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Tellurian by 23.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 20.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

