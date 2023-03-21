Terra Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.36 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $760.13 million and $76.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,216,561,475 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,324,775,359 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

