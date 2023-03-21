TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $219.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $219.84 million and $11.00 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018382 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,567,044 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,366,333 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

