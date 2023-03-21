Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Cooper Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Up 4.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.07. 54,558,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,526,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86. The company has a market cap of $604.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.