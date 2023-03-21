Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $77.00 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $77.00 billion and $49.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,856,420,219 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

