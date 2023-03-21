Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 11.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.