The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 7,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZEK traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 1,839,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

