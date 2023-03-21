The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 3.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.04. 327,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $238.48 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

