The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,512,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $9.97 on Tuesday, hitting $319.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,487. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

