The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $91.81 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $91.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,611,168,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,881,378,924 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

