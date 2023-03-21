The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) PT Raised to GBX 173 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of PEBB traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.47). 262,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,217. The firm has a market cap of £200.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.26.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

