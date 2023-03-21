The Pebble Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Pebble Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 116.90 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.75 million, a PE ratio of 2,330.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.