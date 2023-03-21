The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

