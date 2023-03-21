Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

