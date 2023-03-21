Threshold (T) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Threshold has a market cap of $415.05 million and $25.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00197495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,942.92 or 1.00053335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.17972 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04165374 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $40,917,869.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

