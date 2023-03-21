Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.14

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 1455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11. The firm has a market cap of C$295.12 million and a P/E ratio of -33.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

