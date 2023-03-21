Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.14 billion and approximately $31.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00008494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019148 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00203410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,057.26 or 0.99979589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.38754411 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,442,003.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

