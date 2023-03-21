Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$278,497.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.77 per share, with a total value of C$293,855.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.76 per share, with a total value of C$333,823.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.16 per share, with a total value of C$335,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.23. 1,789,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,606. The stock has a market cap of C$19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$52.24 and a one year high of C$84.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

