Traeger’s (COOK) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of COOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 600,289 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

