Traeger’s (COOK) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.
Traeger Price Performance
Shares of COOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.