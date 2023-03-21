Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 171,374 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Kroger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kroger by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 489,382 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

