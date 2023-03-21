Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

