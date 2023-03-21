Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,050,507 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,050,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,683,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PULS stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.