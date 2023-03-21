Transform Wealth LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

