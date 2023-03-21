Transform Wealth LLC Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

