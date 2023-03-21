Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 122,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 121,481 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

