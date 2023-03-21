Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $466.99 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

