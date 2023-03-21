Transform Wealth LLC Sells 10,763 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

SPYV stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

