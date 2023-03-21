Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.25. Transocean shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 5,211,964 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Transocean Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

