Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo Stock Up 5.8 %

TZOO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

