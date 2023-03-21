Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 177,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,520,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.