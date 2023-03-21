Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 19,062 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.27. 721,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,132. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

