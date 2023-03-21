Trumpcoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Day (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $2.88 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.69 or 0.06385961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00062404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018794 BTC.

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

