TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of TTEC worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Up 1.6 %

TTEC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 28,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,919. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.