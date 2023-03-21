UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Trading Up 7.8%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 5,196,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,503,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

