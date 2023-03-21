Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.64 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.64 million and $1.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,909.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00128744 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030536 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003040 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23291731 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,018,956.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

