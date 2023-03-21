Umee Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $201,759.07 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umee has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umee Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

