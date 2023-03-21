Umee Price Reaches $0.0070 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Umee has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Umee has a total market cap of $31.15 million and approximately $202,033.96 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

