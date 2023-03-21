Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

