Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 40.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 379,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.