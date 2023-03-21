Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 469,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 34,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

