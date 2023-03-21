Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,279. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

