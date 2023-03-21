Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

