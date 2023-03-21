Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 349,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,178. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

