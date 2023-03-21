Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 2,184,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,091. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

