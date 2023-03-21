Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.32% of Tri-Continental worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.37.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

