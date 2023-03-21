Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 115 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 332,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,152. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $202.40 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

