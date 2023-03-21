Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $408,000.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Unifi Stock Up 1.5 %
UFI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unifi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Unifi by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unifi by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
