Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

