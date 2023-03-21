United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $219.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.09. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

